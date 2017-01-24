4 killed as militants attack Somali town

MOGADISHU, At least four people were killed on Monday evening in an attack blamed on extremist group Al-Shabaab on the Somali town of Afgooye, some 30km south of the capital Mogadishu.

Afgooye police commander Mohamed Amin said militants launched an attack on the town, killing four people, but police “managed to push them away.”

A resident Yasin Sheikhow told Xinhua there was heavy fighting in the town in the evening. “Four bodies lay in the street.”

The attack comes barely a week after the militants attacked the town, killing a police commander.

Meanwhile, two Somali soldiers were on Monday killed in a landmine attack claimed by Al-Shabaab near a military base in the country’s southwestern region.

Army officer Mohamed Abdi told Xinhua the attack took place in Burhakaba district in Bay region. A local trader Safiyo Abukar said there was a huge explosion followed by gunfire.

Al-Shabaab militants have carried out frequent attacks in Somalia in its decade-long fight against the government.

Source: Xinhua