8 killed in heavy fighting in southern Somalia

MOGADISHU, At least six Al-Shabaab fighters and two government soldiers were killed and several others injured in heavy fighting between the militants and Somali National Army backed by the African Union forces in Afgoye district in southern Somalia on Friday night, officials said on Saturday.

Afgoye District Commissioner Abdinasir Alim Ibrahim said the militants ambushed their troops from three directions but the soldiers overpowered them and inflicted heavy casualties on the militants.

“Al-Shabaab militants attacked us from three directions including the police station and from the river side, then heavy fighting broke out here mid night. We killed six Al-Shabaab militants including their commander,” Ibrahim said.

The government official added that two government soldiers were killed during the fighting which left his deputy also injured.

“We lost two government soldiers and the deputy district commissioner, Abdulahi Hassan Abdi sustained minor injuries, and the situation in the town is very calm now,” he added.

Al-Shabaab militants did not comment on the latest military victory by the Somali government administration in Afgoye town.

But this is the third major attack this year by the militant group against government and AU bases in Afgoye town about 30km south of the capital Mogadishu.

Source: Xinhua