Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Prime Ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, Somalia

NEW YORK, (WAM) — H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, yesterday met with Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, in the presence of Charles Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Antigua and Barbuda.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also met with Hassan Ali Khaire, Prime Minister of Somalia, in the presence of Yusuf Garad Omar, Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs .

During the two meetings, which were held on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the parties discussed relations and means of boosting them in various fields. They also exchanged views on a number of issues in the regional and international arenas, and issues on the UN agenda.

The meetings were attended by Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Source: WAM