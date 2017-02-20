AFTER DAMU-JADEED, HOPES ROSE BUT HURDLES REMAIN HIGH

By Ahmed Khalif

Thanks to the CDRC – an Ethiopian think tank based in Addis Ababa – for blabbing that Hassan Sh. Mohamud is Addis Ababa’s choice for Somali president. Both Mr. Mohamud and his Damu-Jadeed (The New Blood) circle were seen as foreign blood which is not compatible with Somali patriotism blood type and were thrown to the dogs.

In part, the ball the CDRC had dropped and in part for his previous bad performances in the office, President Hassan Sh. Mohamud was trounced in his bid for second term in the presidency of Somalia and his Damu-Jadeed was badly defeated in the Somali politics as well. His political mentor and financier, Farah Abdulqadir, was badly humiliated in his bid for the deputy-speaker for the Lower House of the Parliament of Somalia; his right hand man, Abdikarim Hussein–the president of Galmudug State–was also recently impeached by Galmudug State Parliament but he refused to comply with the constitution under which he was elected. Also, his close friend Abdirashid Hidig was overrun when he tried out for the Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament of Somalia.

But long before the CDRC had declared him as Ethiopia’s man in Mogadishu, Mr. Mohamud and his Damu-Jadeed were suspected of being a new Ethiopian blood transfused into Somali politics. It is believed that Mr. Mohamud was brought to power by Ethiopia through Farah Abdulqadir who footed all his 2012 campaign expenses.

Mr. Mohamud, as the story went, became Ethiopia’s choice for Somali president only after the first choice, Sharif Hassan, (aka Sharif-Sakiin, the schemer, the backstabber) was vitiated by its Frankenstein’s monster: the infamous 4.5 clan power sharing formula which was designed by Ethiopia itself to divide the Somalis; for there is a silver lining in every dark cloud, this ill-intended formula barred Sharif-Sakiin from running for president by allotting the Speaker of the Parliament to his clan by default. And so far he failed all the attempts he made to overcome the barrier. Consequently, it become necessary for Ethiopia to fund Hassan Sh. Mohamud–until universal suffrage (one-person-one-vote) could be possible, and alas, intentionally or not, he reversed whatever steps Somalia took forward recently and forestalled whatever progress Somalia might make in his four-year term. His actions throughout his presidency only justified those suspicions.

Many Somalis feel that none of their recent Somali governments was sovereign to independently decide their internal affairs, let alone the foreign ones; specifically, Hassan Sh. Mohamud, the most recent president, is believed to be a mere stooge for Ethiopia and Kenya. And the newly elected Somali Parliament Members interpreted those popular feelings into action, on 8th February 2017, when they booted Mr. Mohamud out of the office and elected M. A. Farmajo the country’s new president; and the Somali people are grateful for their representatives in the Parliament for the first time.

The Damu-Jadeed got their just desserts–a good kick in the neck. The victory over the Damu-Jadeed, however, is the beginning of a long way to go for Somalia and a long row to hoe for its new leadership. Even though the hurdles are high, the expectations from the newly elected president are immensely strenuous and towering; of which the following are among the salient, but they may not limited to:

I-To fight corruption: constitute small but efficient anti-corruption government.

II-To defeat Al-Shabaab: (a) build efficient security apparatus which includes Somali National Army (well-disciplined; well-equipped; well-trained; inclusive army), police with trained CID, and trained intelligence service (eyes and ears of a government). (b) develop a popular front against Al-Shabaab: Alliance of the government and the people against Al-Shabaab.

III-To bring the Somalis together: hold a sincere Somali owned national reconciliation under the traditional Somali tree; funded by the Somalis, led by the traditional elders under the guidance of the Somali intellectuals and the tutelage of the Somali government; forbidden from foreigners. First clan-to-clan level then national level.

IV- To come up with a strategic exit-plan for AMISOM (African Mission in Somalia) troops; pass it through the parliament–put it into the legislation before proclaiming.

Somalis feel that their country is gradually falling into the hands of their avowed enemies namely Ethiopia and Kenya; and they, in a nutshell, expect from President Farmajo to reclaim their sovereignty back; they want to recover their country back.

President Farmajo should seize the current Farmajomania fever to consolidate the nascent Somali patriotism; he should tour every corner of the country to rally the people behind him before any other step; spirit the people up then wholly steer the country to the right direction.

The unity of the people and their leadership is a sine qua non condition for the realization of any of the above expectations; furthermore, it is even an existential condition without which Somalia will be out the map of the world.

As for the Somalis, a nation without leader is like a body without head; nonexistent. Furthermore, a leader without a nation can’t function better off than a head without a body. Figuratively speaking, the leader is the head and the people are the arms and legs without which the leader can’t do any thing no matter how visionary he or she may be. A nation can only prosper in unity; it is therefore necessary for Somalis to transcend their tribal squabbling and line-up behind their leader(s) in promoting their national interests. By doing so, it will keep a check on the leaders and hold them accountable for their transgressions.

All in all, no hurdle will be so high to stop a united Somalia and no expectation will be out of its limits. Unconquerable! Whereas a divided Somalia the opposite holds true – every little stump will be insurmountably high and every expectation will be out of its reaches. Vulnerable!

Viva, Soomaaliya ha noolaato!

Ahmed Khalif

Email ahmedkhalif@yahoo.com

