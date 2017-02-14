Alex Jones insults Jennifer Lopez over Grammys speech: ‘You will be gang raped in Somalia’

Lopez gave a politically-charged message at the Grammys urging artists to raise their voices.

By Sutrishna Ghosh

Jennifer Lopez addressed the audience at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (12 February) with a politically-charged speech as she urged artists to raise their voices “at this particular point in history”.

Her impassioned message didn’t impress right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who made shocking remarks against the pop star during his radio show.

He called out the songstress as he assessed her speech at the 2017 Grammys. “Who is this tart?” the 43-year-old presenter began while evaluating every word said by the 47-year-old singer.

Jones went on with his rant saying, “So again, giant corporate people making hundreds of millions of dollars, up there with their perfect manicured everything. All the leftists from these big foundations, where 1 or 2 percent of the money goes to the Africans.”