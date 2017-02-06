Monday, February 06, 2017
AN ANALYSIS OF A REPORT BY FARTAAG CONSULTANCY FIRM REGARDING STATE FAILURE IN SOMALIA AND ITS SPONSORS

By Jamacow Sugow

Somalia is gearing up to its presidential election scheduled to take place on February 8, where more than a dozen presidential aspirants have thrown their hats into the contest. The irony is that whoever is elected come February 8, will find a country mired with mismanagement and an institutionalized public theft.

A recent report  by Fartaag  consultancy, cites  that  despite  the  several  states  in  the  federal  republic  of  Somalia being  represented  in  the  Federal  Parliament (former)  by  their  respective MPs, their  participation in  government  affairs  is  at  a  bare  minimum. Cartels  at  the  federal  government  are  said  to  control  all  major  arms  of  government  and  any  legislation  to  be  formulated  has  to  be  in  the  interests of  the  president  and  his  corrupt  cohorts. In  view  of  this  disparity  in  representation  brought  about  by  a  lack  of  policy,  it  is  safe  to  say  that  the  president  and  his  inner  circle  have  assumed  the  entire    management  of  the  government.

The  federal  government  of  Somalia  and  the  international  community  have  until  now  failed  to  transform  the  Somali  State  due  to   several  complexities,  the  most  significant  of  them  being  budget  resources   management  and  institutional  structures. The  report  points  out  deliberate  deficiencies of  the  government  in  developing  functional  structures  as  well  as  developing  accountable  management  controls that have  led to  conduits  for  budget  diversions. As  a  major  partner  in  state  building  in  Somalia,  it  is  not  clear  why  the  international  community  did  not  come  on  board  to  formulate budget  control  systems.  Moreover, further  investigations  detailed  in  the  report  revealed  that  federal  budget  diversions  were  being  instigated  by  multiple  interest groups  masquerading  as social and  community,  religious  and  business groups.  The  international  community  has  been  soliciting  development  support  to  the  country  and  the  donor  funds  have  never  been  factored  into  the  national  budget.

Additionally,  it  is  worth  noting  that  the  multi lateral  support  received  from  the  international  community   for  the  country’s  development  has  never  been  made  public  knowledge , leading to  raised  eye brows  as regards  transparency  and  accountability. The  report  cites the  strong  presence  of  western  led  cartels  like  non  state  actors  and  NGOs  across all  sectors  of  the  country’s  transformation  development  program. The western  led  cartels,  the  report  ascertains have  held  Somalia’s  socio economic  and  security  transformation  stimuli  at  ransom, which  by  extension, clearly , appears   to  be  their  objective.

These  occurrences obviously  raise  serious  questions  about  the  relationship  between  the  federal  government  and  the  international  community. There  is  the  question  of  the  non  existence  of  a  harmonized  development  policy  for  the  country.  The  report  basically sheds  light  on  how  the  management  of  the  national  budget  in  Somalia  has  created  two  parallel governments  consisting  of  the  federal  government  and  the international  community..  This  can  be  said  to  have  occurred  as  a consequence  of  diversion  of  domestic  revenue  and  the  mismanagement  of  donor  funds.

The  Somali  federal  government  has  created an  alternative  government  through  funding  non  state  actors  rather  than  developing   functioning  government  structures. We  can  now  clearly  see  that  the  federal  government  prefers  investing  in  non  state  actors because they  have  vested  interests in  them.

The  diversion  of  funds,  the  report  indicates, is  intended  to  maintain the  status  quo  and  avoid  accountability, Additionally the  status quo  is  maintained  by the  international  community  which  by   itself,  through  embassies  become  a  parallel government  to  the  federal  government. Moreover, the  reports  states   that  even  after  over  25   years  of  donor  support  to  Somalia,  the  international community  is  yet  to  introduce  policy  formulations  and  control  systems  that  would  bring  forth  stable  and  flourishing  government  institutions. Rather  than  build  government  institutions , they have  allocated  much  of  their  donor  funds to  non  state  actors  without  even  holding  them  accountable. Part  of  their mandate  should  be  working  with  the federal  government  and  holding  them  accountable  while  concurrently  being  held  accountable  by  the  federal  government , but unfortunately, that  has  not been seen  to  be  happening.

Through out  the  years, the  international  community  has  been  in  denial  regarding  several  issues  which  if  analyzed  correctly  would  prove  to  be  significant  policy  redress to  the  transformation  of  governance  in  the  country. For  instance,  according  to   the  report  by  Fartaag  consultancy  group., there  is  clear  evidence  that  substantial  amount  of  donor  funds  have  been diverted  to  private  investments  although this  has  staunchly  been  denied  by  the  international  community. Going  by  the  above  revelations,  it  is  now  crystal  clear  that  the  stagnation  of  Somalia  as  a  state is  not  only  because  of  Somalis  but  also due  to  lack  of  transparency  and  goodwill  from  the  international  community  and  the  western  world  per se. Both  the  federal  government  and  and  the  international  community  are  guilty  of  serving  their  own  interests  and  working  in  tandem  to  cover  their  own  tracks.

More to that, the  report  proves  as  incorrect  the  argument  that it  was  not  possible  to  formulate policy  guidelines  for  development  due  to   insecurity and  logistics  due  to  the  fact  that  the  elements  of  government  structures  are  in  force. The  report  accuses  the  President of   replacing  the  Somali  government’s cabinet’s  ability  to  drive  financial policy with  his  cartel mates  thus  making  him  and  his  accomplices  drivers  of  how  the  country  spends  its monies.

Interesting  enough, the  report  has  conclusively  named one Mrs. Hodhan Osman, an adviser to  the  office  of  the  finance  executive  in  the  federal  government as  playing  a  significant  role  in  the  diversion  of  public  monies  to  be  used  for  personal  use  and to  serve special  interest  groups. Mrs. Osman  is  said  to  have  been  promised  Harvard  Fellowship  in  exchange  for  her  silence  and  loyalty. Since  the  election  of  Hassan  Sheikh Mohamud  as  the  President  of  the  federal  republic  of  Somalia, there  was  public  hope  that  the  country  would  initiate  all  necessary  budget  control  systems hence  curbing  financial  malpractices.

From  the  numerous  findings  enumerated  in  the  report,  it  is  now  evident  that  both  the  Somali  federal  government, in  close  cohorts  with  the international  community  and  the  western  world   are  reasons  why  Somalia  is  a  failed  state. Both  entities  stand  to   benefit from  the  chaotic  nature  of  the  country, the  constant  state  of  confusion  in  the  country  is  perfectly  serving  the  interests, financially  or  otherwise, of  the  same  entities that  pretend  to  be  interested  in  the  goodwill  of  the  country and  its  transformation.

Jamacow Sugow
Email: jamacow99@live.com

