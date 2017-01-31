An insight of the Prime challenge to Peaceful Somalia

By Abdullahi Hassan

A quarter century is now gone since the collapse of the central government of Somalia 1990 and still peace is a distance in the horizon, even when every Somali-born living inside or outside the country loves it. The signs and the cryptograms that led to the civil war are not yet compromised by many, but far more celebrated at the discretion of mass killing and loss of innocent lives.

And despite, Somalia as the only country in the Horn of Africa with an entirely Muslim population, today, violence in Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia is the norm of the day. Civilians are killed more often for political mileage and far worse in the name of holy wars.

While we all pray 5 times a day to the same Allah, believe in Allah and that Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is Allah’s messenger, and all pay loyalty to the blue flag of Somalia; Some of us still tend to rejoice shedding of innocent blood in the name of Allah. Civilians make most of the casualties of any suicidal attacks by Al Shabaab and all we hear from the media is the responsibility claim of Al Shabaab spokesperson at ease, that they killed non-believers. What?

By virtue of their class, the political fraternity and the very important persons are affected rarely, guarded by heavy foreign militants in an armored expensive bullet-proof vehicles. That which is not right is the mockery to the course of the killings in all the parties involved ; the guarded, citizens and the assassins shares the same religion, bonding, flag, soil , blood and identity. More practically, while shedding of innocent civilian blood is not permitted in the Islamic teachings. I find it difficult to understand single-mindedly why we all claim to be Muslims and we rejoice to kill one another and that we hate each other more any other outsider. Why?

Today, our young men and women vowed to destroy the country differently in the name of Allah. As the Islamist group Al Shabaab carry out attacks in their efforts to impose strict interpretation of the sharia law to a community that is 100% practicing Muslims; every pit of the Somali soil increases to witness the spill of blood as residents are rammed into vehicles carrying explosives. Many are murdered or maimed in their places of worship, hotels and offices, and in their vacation venues. Farming is unrealistic, business thrive in fear. There are no education institutions, healthy, transport and telecommunications are all privatized and the infrastructure is neglected. What the hell is going on in this country- a country that has long shared decades of love and same sprit? I’m challenged to understand who is fighting who? And who hasn’t yet comprehended the Islamic religion to comfortably kill innocent mothers, brothers, and children who are out for their daily bread? Is any anyone losing or is anyone winning in this battle of bloodshed?

At least, celebrating the responsibility of killing 28 people and injuring 43 others in the last twin attacks in Mogadishu on the 25th January was barbaric and insane. Both the killers and the slain were Somalis and Muslims. Perhaps, I doubt whether the claimer was in pursuit of a more important goal than bragging to have killed innocent fellow Muslims of Somali origin. And depressingly when you’re killing your own brothers and sisters. Just hours after the twin attacks, the legendary Al Jazeera reporter of Somali origin, Hamza who last interviewed Al Shabaab Spokesperson in October last year wrote this on his facebook account “Two bomb blasts shook our capital, Mogadishu few hours ago. At least 13 Somalis, including the attackers who were Somalis, lost their lives. And how do we, Somalis, respond? We send condolences via social media. This won’t bring back those that have lost their lives or heal the wounded. Or we call for more violence to stem the ongoing violence in our country! This will only lead to more deaths and destruction. Are we ever going to give talks/negotiations a chance?

Has the Islamic religion prohibited dialogue? How?

Al-Shabaab’s despicable violence is not only restricted within the Somali borders but transpired across board into the universities and malls of the neighboring counties killing hundreds of innocent people. This has affected the lives of many Muslim communities and refugees living within the neighboring countries and far beyond overseas. The April 2015 Garissa University College attack by four gunmen from the Islamist group which claimed 147 students and the Westgate Shopping Mall attacks in September 2013 all stand heartbreaking in the history of terror attacks in Kenya and as such did not only angered the Kenyan government and its people but also affected its generosity to welcome refugees like me. It’s no wonder Kenya’s hospitality to host over 300,000 Somali refugees is at stake and Dadaab is soon to be closed due to security reasons- as claimed by the Kenyan government.

As well, the consequences of Al Shabaab’s constant, deadly attacks in the name of holy war are far reaching globally. The group’s allegiance to Al –Qaeda signals a far more dangerous, global union. This did not only put Somalis and other Muslim nations on the spotlight but also brought a more diehard penalties on the international platform, very often for its citizens. Many countries treat the Somalis with suspicion even when they are fleeing persecution and death. And even when they have long travelled through dangerous journeys for safety.

During the Usalama Watch in 2014, as a Somalia student in one of the Kenyan university, I faced several queer questioning on my way to classes and within the university lift. Even in the US, I believe many US citizens cheered for president Trump’s total Muslim ban in to the United States. And in his first week, the US president has signed an executive order to suspend the refugee resettlement program and restrict issuance of visas to six Muslim nations including Somalis with dual citizenship. 90 Somali refugees were deported back to Somalia from the US in the same week Trump was sworn into the oval house. Perhaps, worst scenarios to follow as choices have consequences and if we don’t put our house in order.

Islam, our religion at its core was created to foster peace, compassion, and brotherhood while providing ethical guidance and nurturing the inherent good in humanity, reflecting a generous and loving Supreme Being. And considering the ever-present challenge for human survival in a hostile world, it is understandable that we can use our religion to stabilize our country, Somalia and promote peace and amity.

Abdullahi Hassan

