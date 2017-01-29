ATTY: 1 SOMALI NATIONAL TURNED AWAY AT SEATTLE AIRPORT

SEATTLE (AP) — An attorney for an immigrant rights nonprofit says that a Somali national was not allowed to enter the U.S. at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.

Matt Adams, legal director at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said in an email Saturday that he was filing emergency legal paperwork to help the traveler.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees.

Adams did not immediately provide more details, and calls to airport officials were not immediately returned.

At a fiery news conference denouncing Trump’s order, Gov. Jay Inslee said he had met with a woman, a U.S. citizen, whose husband was denied entry at the Seattle airport after flying from Vienna. It wasn’t clear if Inslee was speaking about the same traveler or if multiple people were detained.

The United States “allowed her husband to get on a plane in Vienna but didn’t let him go the six feet across this gate to embrace his wife,” Inslee said of the man.

Inslee said he was fighting to get details on those turned away and had spoken with someone in the Trump administration by phone. He compared Trump’s order to the detention of Japanese Americans after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“The manifest and unjustifiable cruelty caused by President Trump’s executive order is now on full display here at Seattle International Airport, and the gross incompetence and ineffectiveness of this action . is on full display here at Seattle,” Inslee said.

Meanwhile, protesters briefly shut down a light rail line at Portland International Airport, and hundreds of protesters also converged at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York where 12 refugees were detained Saturday under the order.

Source: AP