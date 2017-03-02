AU pledges to work with new PM to stabilize Somalia

MOGADISHU, The African Union top envoy for Somalia vowed Thursday to work closely with the newly appointed Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire to stabilize the Horn of Africa nation.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia, Francisco Madeira said he has full confidence in Khaire who was sworn in on Wednesday in Mogadishu and immediately promised to enhance the fight against insecurity and corruption.

“The African Union and AMISOM in particular have full confidence in the new Prime Minister’s ability to deliver for the people of Somalia,” Madeira said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

He said Khaire’s vast experience in humanitarian work and business will be a key asset for the new government.

Madeira reaffirmed AMISOM’s commitment to working closely with the new government as it embarks on the task of making Somalia a stable country with the capacity to provide for its people.

The AU envoy also commended the members of the Federal Parliament of Somalia for demonstrating their confidence in Khaire and thereby ensuring a speedy confirmation process.

The new PM who holds a dual Somali-Norwegian citizenship has now 30 days to form his new cabinet that will be tasked with transforming the Horn of Africa nation amid security, drought and corruption challenges.

Source: Xinhua