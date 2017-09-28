BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE: HALIMA ADEN WILL CONQUER THE WORLD

By Michael Cuby

In our current political climate, it’s inspiring to see someone like Halima Aden, a Somali-American Kenyan refugee, taking over the industry. The model, who turned 20 just days ago and still has a mouth full of braces, got her start competing in the Miss Minnesota pageant, where she was recognized for being the first participant in the competition’s history to wear a burkini and a hijab; she finished as a semi-finalist. Her admirable commitment to modesty has grabbed the attention of industry heavyweights like Kanye West, who cast her in a Yeezy show, Rihanna for Fenty Beauty and Carine Roitfeld, who put her on the cover of CR Fashion Book’s tenth issue. Aden has since coveredAllure and Grazia. Even with those accomplishments, however, there’s no chance the proud Muslim woman is about to slow down.

When (and where) are you most creative?

I love make-up! While I wasn’t allowed to wear it until I was a bit older, I remember sneaking my sister’s products to try on. I like to get creative and try new things. YouTube make-up editorials are my best friend. Make-up is definitely not a skill I have mastered so I relish every opportunity to sit in the chair with professionals and learn from them. I’ve taken away great advice from everyone I’ve been fortunate enough to work with.

How did you get your start?

I was the first woman in my state to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant wearing a hijab and burkini (a modest swimsuit) this past November. After garnering international media attention for practicing my Muslim faith at the pageant and staying true to who I am, some of the industry’s biggest names reached out to the pageant organizers to offer up some amazing opportunities in the fashion world. I was invited to NYC by iconic stylist Carine Roitfeld to shoot for her magazine, CR Fashion Book. After my first photo shoot ever, which happened to be with the legendary Mario Sorrenti, I landed the cover of CR’s Issue 10 in May. It was during that same trip that I met with IMG Models and signed a contract for global representation a few weeks later.

What are you working on right now? Can you describe any current projects or activities?

Right now, I am working to build a relationship with an organization that has had a huge impact on my life, UNICEF. As a refugee, I remember the important role that UNICEF staff and volunteers had when I was young and living in a camp in Kenya. I recently had the chance to travel to Mexico with UNICEF for their NextGen Summit and it was life-changing. My ultimate goal is to change the world, beyond the fashion industry. Becoming a Goodwill Ambassador would be a dream come true!

Source: Paper