Clout of Somali-American voters increases in Minneapolis elections

As community turns out in record numbers for Mpls. races, candidates come knocking.

By Adam Belz

SHARI L. GROSS – STAR TRIBUNE

FILEState Rep. Ilhan Omar endorsed fellow legislator Ray Dehn in the Minneapolis mayor’s race.

Council Member Abdi Warsame, the first and only Somali-American elected to Minneapolis office, stood outside a coffee shop in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood and endorsed Council Member Jacob Frey for mayor. A few days later, Warsame’s opponent, Mohamud Noor, endorsed Mayor Betsy Hodges.

The dueling endorsements, both mutual, highlighted the growing clout of the Somali-American vote in Minneapolis politics.

The community centered on the west bank of the Mississippi River turned out in large numbers for city elections in 2013 and led the way in record-breaking DFL caucuses in April. Now candidates for mayor are jockeying for their support.

“There is more awareness and more intensity in getting out the vote by all candidates. People will show up,” said Jamal Abdulahi, an engineer who mulled a run for Congress when U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison was in the running to be chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Abdulahi, who backs Nekima Levy-Pounds for mayor, said when it comes to the mayor, many in the Somali community want someone who pushes back against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and is visible.

“Someone who’s in there, someone who spends a lot of time with people, someone who works on relationships rather than policy deliverables,” Abdulahi said.

The Sixth Ward, including Cedar-Riverside, has become a hotbed of municipal politics in the past 10 years.