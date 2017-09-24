Djibouti tells General Assembly a reformed UN central to confronting global challenges is needed



Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s seventy-second session. UN Photo/Cia Pak

A reformed United Nations with increased resources must be at the heart of efforts to confront the host of crises threatening the world, from climate change and economic stagnation to stimulating development and combatting terrorism, Djibouti told the General Assembly today.

“All these challenges underline the crucial sustained and resolute collective action in order to confront them,” Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf told the Assembly’s 72nd annual general debate. “We must mobilize ourselves anew to give new life to multilateralism and emphasize the central place of the UN.

“The task is immense, the responsibility heavy. These challenges demand ambitious reforms and additional resources,” he added, focussing in three key areas – fulfilment of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), management reform, and a reformed ‘architecture’ that enhances the efficiency of the Organization’s peace and stability missions.

Conflict is the major obstacle to economic development with enormous costs, including forced displacement, famine, the rise of communicable diseases, acute food insecurity and the rapid deterioration of respect for human rights, he said.

“Our Organization, more than ever, has an increased role to play in the prevention of conflicts and the resolution of differences,” he added.

Source: UN News Centre