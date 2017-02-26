Do you use e-cigarettes? You may be at greater risk of a STROKE: Exposure to vapors damages chemicals in the brain

By STEPHEN MATTHEWS

We’ve just been told that e-cigarettes are the safest way to smoke.

But new research suggests that vapers are actually more likely to have a stroke than tobacco users.

In a study on mice, exposure to the chemicals in the popular gadgets increased the risk of deadly blood clots by damaging the brain.

And experts have concluded they are not safer. In fact, they may pose a bigger risk than cigarettes, they claim.

New research suggests that vapers are actually more likely to have a stroke than tobacco users

Researchers from Texas Tech University exposed mice to both e-cigarette vapour and smoke from tobacco.

They were assessed after both 10 and 30 days for the study, which was presented at the American Heart Association’s International Stroke Conference in Houston.

Tests showed that regular vaping reduced the amount of glucose in the brain, a fuel necessary to boost neurons.

The vapours also caused damage to a chemical vital for clotting, making a brain haemorrhage more likely.

They say more rigorous studies are needed to investigate the effects of e-cigarette exposure on the brain.

Study author Ali Ehsan Sifat said: ‘E-cigarette exposure decreased glucose uptake in the brain. Glucose fuels brain activity.

‘Both e-cig and tobacco smoke exposure for 30 days significantly impaired circulating levels of an enzyme required for clotting – potentially increasing the risk for stroke and worsened secondary brain injury.’

E-cigarettes are a growing health concern for both smokers and those who use it as them as an alternative or breath in the second hand fumes

The rechargeable devices, which are aimed at helping people quit their habit, sell for as little as £5.

They have been branded a ‘gateway to smoking’, with some experts claiming they are encouraging a new generation of smokers.

They give a nicotine hit but with no tobacco toxins.

However, research earlier this month found that smoking e-cigarettes increases someone’s risk of heart disease.

University of California Los Angeles scientists found habitual users are more likely to have increased adrenaline levels in the heart – a risk factor of the world’s leading killer.

While a study by University College London decided the gadgets are far safer and less toxic than smoking tobacco just days after.

They discovered those who switched to e-cigarettes saw levels of cancer-causing toxins in their body fall by 97.5 per cent.

Source: Mail Online