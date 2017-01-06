Duale dismisses audio of incitement against Kamba voters as concocted propaganda

By STAR REPORTER

Aden Duale has dismissed as outrageous, an audio clip doing rounds on social media, believed to be of him inciting youths against Kamba voters and Wiper supporters.

The National Assembly Majority leader denied that the voice was his and demanded confirmation of the venue, who the youths being addressed were and any other evidence.

“In my opinion it is concocted propaganda,” he told the Star by phone on Thursday, adding the clip was “corrupted”.

“You have somebody who said he was there with me… It is corrupted… It is not even audible. All of my functions are on my Facebook page,” he said.

“Let someone come and tell me I was there and that I am the owner of this tape.”

The person in the two-minute recording asks a group of youths to drive Kambas away and prevent them from registering as voters.

“Nyinyi watu wa hii town waambie (Kambas) wajenge nyumba lakini wasijaribu kuleta Wiper hapa,” the person says in Kiswahili.

“Muwaambie wakamba wengine wenye wanawangonja nyinyi, siku ya kura you will not cross River Tana Bridge.”

This loosely translates to: “People of this town, tell them to build houses but not to dare bring Wiper to this this place. Tell the Kambas waiting for you that they will not cross Tana Bridge on election day.”

The speaker further asks the youths to prevent matatus from transporting voters to centres in Garissa town.

“…I want you to mobilise men at each at every station… Do not allow any matatu ferrying people you do not know to registration centres,” it is said.

The person in the clip notes that votes from the people of Garissa are needed by an MP, and promises to cater for the youth’s upkeep.

He said he will talk to authorities about allowing youths to carry out his mandate.

“…Nitakaa na county commander, ODPD na CID… watu wajuane. Hata huyu county commissioner mkamba, nilimwaambia asijaribu kulete Kamba politics hapa,” the person says.

“I will discuss this with the county commander, ODPD and CID… People should get to know each other. I told the Kamba county commissioner not to try politicking here.”

The person urged youths in all wards to “stand strong and fearless”.

“…And if arrested when violent you will be released. I will pay your bills and other costs,” the youths are told.

“Mobilize the vijana day and night… Mkiona hiyo gari mimi nitaambia chiefs na OCPD awapatie askaris and you will chase the kambas away,” the person also says.

“Mobilise youths day and night. When you see that vehicle… I will tell chiefs and the OCPD to deploy askaris and together you will chase Kambas away.”

Believing the voice was that of Duale, who is also Garissa Town MP, Kenyans on Twitter called for his arrest through hash tag #ArrestDuale .

“Jubilee should stop preaching peace openly yet they support war [and] hatred among themselves. We will not [permit] this kind of madness,” said Mbula Mutula.

Mutula urged “our Kamba brothers” to be courageous as the youths being incited were “a few clueless” ones.

“We will not allow any hate against you as Garissa residents,” he also wrote. “Why is [Interior CS Joseph] Nkaissery quiet about the reckless utterances… Jubilee must fall.”

A user identified just as Dikembe said: “Jubilee majority leaders call for Kamba people to be evicted from Garissa. That’s hate speech.”

