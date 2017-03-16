Ethiopia in national mourning as landfill death reaches 113

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopian on Wednesday begun a three-day national mourning as death toll exceeded 113 from Saturday’s landfill landslide at the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The East African country on Wednesday lowered its flags at half mast for victims, many of whom were inside their houses as the landslide hits the 36-hectare municipal landfill, which is home to many local dwellers.

Fourty-one new bodies were recovered as the total number of death mounted to 113, Dagmawit Moges, Head of Addis Ababa City Administration Communication Affairs Office, told Xinhua.

Municipal officials are unsure about the number of people who were at the dumping site when the landslide occurred. They said more bodies could be found as the search continued “day and night” at the landfill called Koshe.

The city government has evacuated 320 inhabitants from the area. A committee particularly designated to respond to the crisis has also been set up.

Public funerals and memorial services were also held for victims of the tragic accident over the past days.

The condition at the 50-year old landfill is said to be a big challenge for emergency personnel who are working to save the lives of the missing residents.

Source: Xinhua