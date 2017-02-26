Ethiopia: simpler phone, smarter choice?

The World Mobile Congress gets underway in Barcelona on Monday and one highlight is the reported relaunch of the Nokia 3310. In parts of Africa, simpler phones are coveted because they are robust and cheap.

Melaketsehay Melese, a 33 year old resident of Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, is known among friends and colleagues for being tech savvy. With his two jobs, as graphic designer and computer programmer, he’s familiar with all the latest gadgets. He’s often to be seen browsing the internet with his wide-screen tablet. But onlookers gasp in astonishment when they see his mobile phone..

Unlike his friends and colleagues, he didn’t opt for a slim, stylish and lightweight smartphone. His bulky device doesn’t even seem to belong to a well-known brand. It has basic functions of a phone – you can make calls and send texts. It also takes two SIM cards.

Durable

For metropolitan professionals in Addis Ababa like Melese, mobile phones are generally not only a means of communication. They are also status symbol. A smartphone shows you have arrived. But despite the peer pressure, Melese is sticking with his so-called feature phone, also known as dumb phone. His reasons are simple.