Ethiopian And Azul Brazilian Airlines Enter Code Share Agreement

Accra, Ghana- Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines and Azul Brazilian Airlines have entered a codeshare agreement effective October 01, 2017.

Through the codeshare partnership Ethiopian Airlines will add its flight code (ET) in Azul’s operations; hence, customers will be able to purchase tickets directly from Ethiopian Airlines sales channels to fly to seven Brazilian destinations operated by Azul.

A statement issued in Accra signed by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, and Ethiopian Airlines and copied to the GNA said reciprocally, Azul airlines would market on Ethiopian vast network throughout Africa and beyond.

Mr Girma Shiferaw, Acting Vice-President Corporate Strategy and Alliance, said ‘I wish to thank our colleagues at Azul Brazilian Airlines, for the successful conclusion of this codeshare agreement.’

‘The codeshare agreement will entitle our esteemed customers travelling between Asia and Middle East and Africa and Brazil, the best possible connectivity options to multiple Brazilian destinations,’ he said.

He said the agreement would also underpin people-to-people, investment, trade and tourism ties between Africa and Brazil.

He said as a successful Pan-African carrier, they were positioned to collaborate with multiple Airlines with a common ambition and joint effort to expand their footprint to different destinations across the world and that the milestone was a good case in point.

Mr Marcelo Bento, Azul’s Alliances Director said “the codeshare with Ethiopian Airlines will be very important to strengthen our international presence, especially for customers travelling from Africa and Middle East and Asia to Brazil.’

He said passengers now would be able to enjoy the convenience of buying tickets and issuing boarding passes and experience the excellent service of Azul on flights from their country.

Initially, Ethiopian Airlines may place its code in Azul’s operations from SÃ£o Paulo (Guarulhos) to Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Goiania, Porto Alegre, CuiabÃ¡, Foz do IguaÃ§u and Florianopolis.

The routes offer fast and convenient connections for customers leaving Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, to SÃ£o Paulo.

Moreover, the agreement works reciprocally; allowing both Airlines Customers to enjoy connectivity in their respective Hubs.

Ethiopian Airlines currently flies to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations in 5 continents, out of which 55 are in Africa.

Azul, in turn, concentrates its two largest distribution centers in Sao Paulo (Viracopos) and Belo Horizonte with more than 200 departures for more than 80 Brazilian destinations.

