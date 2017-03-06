EU TO APPROVE NEW MILITARY TRAINING HEADQUARTERS

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is set to approve the creation of a headquarters for its military training missions in Somalia, Mali and the Central African Republic.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she would urge foreign and defense ministers Monday to “take immediate decisions on the establishment of a military planning and conduct capability.”

She said it would provide a “more efficient approach to the existing military training missions we have.”

The term “headquarters” is taboo in Brussels, with members like Britain saying the EU must not waste money by doing similar things to NATO.

Arriving for the meeting, British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said just that, urging his European partners “to cooperate more closely with NATO to avoid unnecessary duplication and structures.”

Source: AP