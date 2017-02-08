Farmaajo: Somalia’s new president

Mugadishu (WDN)- Somalia’s long awaited presidential election was concluded today, February 8, 2017 in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, was elected as the president of the Federal Republic of Somalia in a land slide victory .

Farmaajo won the second round with 184 votes, while Hassan Sheikh and Sheikh Sharif received 97and 46 votes respectively.

The former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conceded and congratulated the new elected President Farmaajo.

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo served as a former Prime Minister from October 14, 2010- June 19, 2011, during the transitional Somali government headed by Sheikh Sharif

He enjoys great popularity with the people.

There is so much work ahead for the new president, from security to socio-economic development of the country.

WardheerNews