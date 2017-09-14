Hadith: Patience

Narrated Abu Said Al Khudri: Some Ansari persons asked for (something) from Allah’s Apostle and he gave them. They again asked him for (something) and he again gave them. And then they asked him and he gave them again till all that was with him finished. And then he said “If I had anything, I would not keep it away from you. (Remember,) whoever abstains from asking others, Allah will make him contented, and whoever tries to make himself self-sufficient, Allah will make him self-sufficient. And whoever remains patient, Allah will make him patient. Nobody can be given a blessing better and greater than patience.”

Sahih Al-Bukhari – Book 24 Hadith 548

Narrated Anas bin Malik: The Prophet (peace be upon him) passed by a woman who was weeping beside a grave. He told her to fear Allah and be patient. She said to him, “Go away, for you have not been afflicted with a calamity like mine.” And she did not recognize him. Then she was informed that he was the Prophet. So she went to the house of the Prophet (peace be upon him) and there she did not find any guard. Then she said to him, “I did not recognize you.” He said, “Verily, the patience is at the first stroke of a calamity.”

Sahih Al-Bukhari – Book 23 Hadith 372

Narrated Abu Huraira: Allah’s Apostle said, “The example of a believer is that of a fresh tender plant; from whatever direction the wind comes, it bends it, but when the wind becomes quiet, it becomes straight again. Similarly, a believer is afflicted with calamities (but he remains patient till Allah removes his difficulties.) And an impious wicked person is like a pine tree which keeps hard and straight till Allah cuts (breaks) it down when He wishes.”

Sahih Al-Bukhari – Book 70 Hadith 547

Narrated Ata bin Abi Rabah: Ibn ‘Abbas said to me, “Shall I show you a woman of the people of Paradise?” I said, “Yes.” He said, “This black lady came to the Prophet (peace be upon him) and said, ‘I get attacks of epilepsy and my body becomes uncovered; please invoke Allah for me.’ The Prophet (peace be upon him) said (to her), ‘If you wish, be patient and you will have (enter) Paradise; and if you wish, I will invoke Allah to cure you.’ She said, ‘I will remain patient,’ and added, ‘but I become uncovered, so please invoke Allah for me that I may not become uncovered.’ So he invoked Allah for her.”

Sahih Al-Bukhari – Book 70 Hadith 555

Narrated Anas bin Malik: I heard Allah’s Apostle saying, “Allah said, ‘If I deprive my slave of his two beloved things (i.e., his eyes) and he remains patient, I will let him enter Paradise in compensation for them.’”

Sahih Al-Bukhari – Book 70 Hadith 557

Narrated Abu Uthman: Usama bin Zaid said that while he, Sa’d and Ubai bin Ka’b were with the Prophet (peace be upon him) a daughter of the Prophet (peace be upon him) sent a message to him, saying. ‘My daughter is dying; please come to us.” The Prophet (peace be upon him) sent her his greetings and added “It is for Allah what He takes, and what He gives; and everything before His sight has a limited period. So she should hope for Allah’s reward and remain patient.” She again sent a message, beseeching him by Allah, to come. So the Prophet (peace be upon him) got up. and so did we (and went there). The child was placed on his lap while his breath was irregular. Tears flowed from the eyes of the Prophet. Sa’d said to him, “What is this, O Allah’s Apostle?” He said, “This is Mercy which Allah has embedded in the hearts of whomever He wished of His slaves. And Allah does not bestow His Mercy, except on the merciful among His slaves. (See Hadith No. 373 Vol. 2)

Sahih Al-Bukhari – Book 70 Hadith 559

Narrated Anas: The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “The real patience is at the first stroke of a calamity.”

Sahih Al-Bukhari – Book 23 Hadith 389

Refraining from Asking: Malik related to me from Malik from Ibn Shihab from Ata ibn Yazid al-Laythi from Abu Said al-Khudri that some people of the Ansar asked the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace, and he gave to them. Then they asked him again, and he gave to them until he used up what he had. Then he said, “What wealth I have, I will not hoard from you. Whoever has forbearance, Allah will help him. Whoever tries to be independent, Allah will enrich him. Whoever tries to be patient, Allah will give him patience, and no one is given a better or vaster gift than patience.”

Al-Muwatta – Hadith 58.2.7

Narrated Samurah ibn Jundub: The Prophet (peace be upon him) named our cavalry “the Cavalry of Allah,” when we were struck with panic, and when panic overtook us, the Apostle of Allah (peace be upon him) commanded us to be united, to have patience and perseverance; and to be so when we fought.

Sunan of Abu-Dawood – Book 14 Hadith 2554

Narrated Anas ibn Malik: When on the Day of Hunayn Allah conferred upon His Apostle (peace be upon him) the riches of Hawazin (without armed encounter), the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) set about distributing to some people of Quraysh one hundred camels. Upon this they (the young people from the Ansar) said: May Allah grant pardon to the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) that he bestowed (these camels) upon the people of Quraysh, and he ignored us, whereas our swords are still dripping blood. Anas ibn Malik said: Their statement was conveyed to the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) and he sent (someone) to the Ansar and gathered them under a tent of leather. When they had assembled, the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) came to them and said: What is this news that has reached me from you? The wise people of the Ansar said: Messenger of Allah, so far as the sagacious amongst us are concerned they have said nothing, but we have amongst us persons of immature age; they said: May Allah grant pardon to the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) that he gave to the Quraysh and ignored us (despite the fact) that our swords are besmeared with their blood. Upon this the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said: I give (at times material gifts) to persons who were quite recently in the state of unbelief, so that I may incline them to truth. Don’t you feel delighted that people go with riches whereas you should go back to your places with the Apostle of Allah? By Allah, that with which you return is better than that with which they return. They said: Yes, Messenger of Allah, we are pleased. The Holy Prophet said too: You will find marked preference (in conferring of the material gifts) in future, so you should show patience until you meet Allah and His Messenger and I shall be at the Hawd Kawthar. They said: We show patience.

Sahih Muslim– Book 5 Hadith 2303

Narrated Aisha: I asked Allah’s Apostle about the plague. He said, “That was a means of torture which Allah used to send upon whomsoever He wished, but He made it a source of mercy for the believers, for anyone who is residing in a town in which this disease is present, and remains there and does not leave that town, but has patience and hopes for Allah’s reward, and knows that nothing will befall him except what Allah has written for him, then he will get such reward as that of a martyr.”

Sahih Al-Bukhari – Book 7 Hadith 616

