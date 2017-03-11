Hass Petroleum set to build Sh20Bn ‘Africa’s tallest building’ in Nairobi

By KENNEDY KANGETHE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Hass Petroleum Group has contracted China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSEC) to construct a 67-floor building in Nairobi’s Upper Hill.

Hass Towers, an iconic mixed-use development will open its doors in 2020 and will consist of Grade A offices, a five-star Hilton hotel, plus a luxury retail and entertainment complex.

The tower will stand over 300 metres high, taller than the current record holder, the Carlton Centre in South Africa which has 50 floors and is 223 metres tall.

Construction of the foundations for Hass Towers is due to start in April this year, when the project will be officially launched in Kenya.

“It has not been an easy road. CSCEC went through a rigorous tender system which they won over ten international companies including European, Turkish as well as other Chinese competitors. Hass Group awarding the contract to CSCEC demonstrates a stronger growing economic partnership between the Chinese Government and the Kenyan Government, and is a testament to Kenya’s economic and political stability. This project will give CSCEC a majestic entry point into Africa,” said Hass Petroleum Group Chairman Abdinassir Ali Hassan.



The construction of Hass Towers next to Rahimtulla Tower/Skyscraper

CSEC is currently ranked the largest construction company in the world with an integrated construction and real estate conglomerate covering housing construction, international contracting, real estate development and investment, infrastructure construction and investment, prospecting and design.

“This will be the tallest building in Africa and become a landmark in Kenya. It is sure to drive regional development, promote economic growth, and attract more investment and tourism into Kenya. China State Construction understands the importance of this grand project and is honoured to be chosen as the main contractor,” noted Li Mingguang, Vice President of CSCEC Overseas Operations.

Source: Capital FM