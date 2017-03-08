How coffee could protect you from dementia: Caffeine helps to boost enzyme that shields you from the disease

Previously, the researchers had found that the enzyme, called NMNAT2, plays two roles in the brainThe first is a protective function to guard neurons from stress and the second is a ‘chaperone function’ to combat misfolded proteins called tau, which accumulate in the brain as ‘plaques’ due to aging.Plaque build-up in the brain is a known precursor to serious neurodegenerative diseases.

Misfolded proteins have also been linked to disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s diseases, as well as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of these disorders, affects more than 5.4 million Americans, with numbers expected to rise as the population ages.

The study, conducted by Indiana University Bloomington, screened over 1,280 compounds, including existing drugs, and tested them on mice.

The team identified 24 compounds – and caffeine in particular – to have an increase on the production of NMNAT2 in the brain.

Caffeine had previously been shown to improve memory function in mice with high levels of misfolded tau proteins.

Researchers administered caffeine to mice modified to produce lower levels of NMNAT2. These mice began to produce the same levels of the enzyme as normal mice.

Another compound found to strongly boost NMNAT2 production in the brain was rolipram, an ‘orphaned drug’ – a pharmaceutical that remains commercially undeveloped.

Rolipram, as an antidepressant, was discontinued in the mid-1990s. However, researchers remain interested by the compound due to several other studies also showing evidence it could reduce the impact of tangled proteins in the brain.

‘Increasing our knowledge about the pathways in the brain that appear to naturally cause the decline of this necessary protein is equally as important as identifying compounds that could play a role in future treatment of these debilitating mental disorders,’ said lead author Professor Hui-Chen Lu, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at Indiana University.

‘This work could help advance efforts to develop drugs that increase levels of this enzyme in the brain, creating a chemical ‘blockade’ against the debilitating effects of neurodegenerative disorders.’

Caffeine has been shown in several studies to have a number of other benefits on the brain. Not only is it a stimulant, but it also blocks receptors for a chemical called adenosine.

Adenosine prevents the release of brain chemicals, which, when flowing freely, give you a surge of energy and potentially improve mental performance and slow age-related mental decline.

MORE WAYS TO FEEL GOOD ABOUT YOUR MORNING COFFEE

Reduces risk of depression A 10-year study of 86,000 female nurses showed a reduced risk of suicide in coffee drinkers. Another study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health, found that women who drank four or more cups of coffee were 20 percent less likely to suffer from depression. Increases fiber intake A cup of brewed coffee represents a contribution of up to 1.8 grams of fiber of the recommended intake of between 20 to 38 grams. Lowers risk of multiple sclerosis A 2015 study showed that at least four cups of coffee a day may help protect against the development and reoccurrence of MS. It is believed that coffee prevents the neural inflammation that possibly leads to the disease developing. Helps burn fat Caffeine is one of the few natural substances that have been proven to aid fat burning. Several studies have shown caffeine to boost the metabolic rate by between three and 11 percent. Other studies show that caffeine can specifically increase the burning of fat, by as much as 10 percent in obese individuals and 29 percent in lean people.

