Ignore Opposition lies and propaganda, Uhuru urges Garissa residents

By PSCU



President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing residents of Garissa town during voter registration drive in the county. /PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Garissa residents to ignore ‘lies and propaganda’ peddled by the Opposition.

He said on Tuesday that such are only aimed at undermining the Jubilee Adminsitration’s development record.

Uhuru said he has implemented more development projects in Garissa county than what had been done since independence.

“Before the Jubilee government, Garissa town had no tarmacked roads but today the town boasts of 25 kilometers of good roads,” he said.

“The town is also connected to the national electricity grid ensuring reliable power unlike in the past when it had to depend on generators,” Uhuru said.

He told residents who turned out to receive him that more tarmacked roads are being constructed to link Garissa to Wajir and Mandera.

The President said that his Administration has also improved health services across the country through the provision of state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The equipment were distributed under the Managed Equipment Service project.

“Today, Kenyans can receive special health care services at Garissa hospital unlike in the past when they had to travel all the way to Nairobi for the same,” he pointed out.

The President urged Garissa residents to register as voters in large numbers so that they can vote for Jubilee, adding that the party stands for unity, peace and progress.

“You have witnessed the development projects implemented across the county. I urge you to register in large numbers so that you can give us another term of progress,” Uhuru said.

The Head of State also discounted claims by the Opposition that the Jubilee government has sidelined Muslims.

“Those are cheap lies which will not succeed to create disaffection between Muslims and the government,” Uhuru said.

He said Jubilee is an all-inclusive government that has ensured all Kenyans, especially Muslims, are at the centre of its decision making process.

“If the Jubilee government was discriminating against Muslims, we would not have the Majority leader in Parliament, the Cabinet Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Tourism and Industrialisation – which are key posts in the government – be held by Muslims,” he said.

He emphasized that the only way to ensure the country continues on its development path is for Kenyans to register in large numbers.

During the Garissa tour, Uhuru also officially opened the Jubilee county office accompanied by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

Source: The Star