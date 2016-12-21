International conference on youth, development opens in Djibouti today



Djibouti President Ismail Omer Guelleh (AN File Photo)

JEDDAH: A three-day conference on youth and development will begin Wednesday under the patronage of Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

There will be more than 200 participants, including researchers, academics, experts, activists and politicians from Saudi Arabia and countries in the Horn of Africa.

The conference, organized by the London-based EuroMena Research Center in collaboration with the University of Djibouti, aims to raise awareness of the importance of the role of youth in supporting national, economic and social development, particularly at a time of major regional challenges.

Dr. Abdul Kader Al-Fantookh, president of the EuroMena Research Center, said high rates of unemployment highlight the need to encourage entrepreneurship among young people.

Ahmed Hayajneh, executive director of the Center, said the conference will highlight the importance of educating young people about good citizenship and community development, as well as discuss militancy and identity.

Diauldeen Saeed Bamakhroma, Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said brotherly bilateral relations were growing at unprecedented levels.

The conference will discusses the role of educational institutions in developing young people’s skills, knowledge and positive values.

It will also discuss emigration and the value of citizenship, as well as the influence of social media on young people.

The conference will highlight the need for suitable environments for youth projects, training and rehabilitation.

It will also stress the need for investing in youth for comprehensive and sustainable development, and the need for government institutions to provide them with opportunities and tools to succeed.

On the final day, a workshop will be held to review, discuss and approve the conference’s recommendations.

Source: Arab News