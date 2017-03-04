Just educate yourself’: Hijab-wearing model Halima Aden offers advice to Donald Trump who she says could learn valuable lessons from speaking to people from different cultures

By MIRANDA BRYANT



Message: The hijab-wearing model, pictured on the cover of CR Fashion Book, said Donald Trump should ‘educate’ himself by speaking to people from different cultures

She said: ‘What I do is I always try to educate myself about my neighbors, about the people I meet. I think that’s something that our president could do.

‘We all have different things that make us strong and weak, but if we communicate and we really open ourselves and open our hearts, you’re going to be amazed by the things that you can learn.’

She added: ‘Everybody that comes from a different culture, they always [know] something that you’ve never thought of. Something that you could use, you know? So just educate yourself.’

Aden first rose to prominence last year as the first Miss Minnesota contestant to wear a hijab and was recently signed to major model agency IMG.

The President’s controversial proposed travel ban – currently suspended – could prevent people from seven Muslim countries from traveling to the US.

New star: Aden, pictured backstage at Max Mara in Milan, walked in two shows at the Italian fashion week and appeared on the cover of the influential CR Fashion Book

In response, Aden said she is ‘proud’ of America’s diversity and hopes that it will continue to be a central characteristic of life in the US.

‘America has always been a land of diversity, basically made up of immigrants, and that is something I want to see continued. It’s something I’m proud of when people think of America.

‘I want them to see the richness – how we are close together even though we all come from different creeds, different backgrounds, different religions. That’s something I want to see continue,’ she said.

Aden applied for the Miss Minnesota pageant after she ‘stumbled upon’ Miss Universe online.

She said: ‘Here’s a company that’s been celebrating diversity of beauty for over 65 years. I wonder if I could join.’

Suggestion: Aden said she tries to ‘educate myself about my neighbors’ and advised the President, pictured leaving the White House on Thursday, to do the same

Aden said she is ‘proud’ of the positivity around her story and of her faith and that the fashion world has ‘welcomed me with open arms’.

She said that designers have been ‘very accepting’ of her faith and of her dressing requirements.

It was Carine Roitfeld, who is editor-in-chief of CR Fashion Book and a Yeezy stylist, who put her forward to walk in the label’s NYFW show.

During the show she said she was in ‘disbelief’ that she was able to stay true to herself and be a catwalk model.

She said West was ‘super nice’, adding: ‘He just welcomed me to the show and was super polite. That was fun. I got to meet Kanye.’

