Kenya economically stable, food-secure despite politics – CSs Rotich, Bett

Kenya’s economy is stable despite the prolonged political season following the presidential election petition, Treasury CS Henry Rotich has said.

Rotich said all economic indicators show key sectors are stable and will improve once the repeat election takes place on October 26.

“What we all urge is that peace and unity be maintained as we head to the election and afterwards,” he said at University of Eldoret on Friday after opening an agricultural trade fair.

The minister further said Treasury will give IEBC and other institutions the support required for the election.

“The budget was passed by the Cabinet…we will do everything possible to support [them] so that they undertake their mandate smoothly.”

Rotich was with his Agriculture counterpart Willy Bett, Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar and Vice Chancellor Teresia Akenga

Bett said politics has not affected the sector, the country is largely food secure and that farming is going on uninterrupted.

“So far we have no evidence that agricultural activities have been negatively affected by the political situation. Farmers are upbeat and going on with their usual activities.”

Bett said monitoring by the ministry indicated farmers are buying inputs including seeds and chemicals at normal rates and that more activities are taking place in areas experiencing short rains.

“Even with the political activities, Kenyans will have adequate food. We are expecting more harvests in the next season because the weather in most parts of the country is very conducive for food production.”

But the CS noted some businesses have slowed down even though the effect is minimal.

“We are hoping for a quick recovery and economic growth in most sectors after the polls,” he said.

He asked Kenyans not to allow politics to stop activities because the country has a future.

“That is why we are urging farmers to continue with their activities so we sustain food production and avoid shortages in future. We are forecasting higher production in the new season.”

Bett and Rotich met farmers in Eldoret to discuss challenges in marketing their produce and purchasing inputs.

They urged millers to pay farmers promptly for wheat and maize supplies to avoid frequent disputes over pay.

