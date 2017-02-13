Kenyan suicide bomber behind killing of KDF soldiers in Kulbiyow, Somalia

By Cyrus Ombati



Anwar Yogan Mwok

A Kenyan was the suicide bomber behind a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) that killed dozens of KDF personnel in an attack in Kulbiyow, Somalia.

Investigations by both Kenya Defence Forces and other agencies show Anwar Yogan Mwok died in one of the VBIED that exploded at the camp on January 27.

He and fellow Kenyans Ramadhan Kungwa and Erick Achayo Ogada had joined Al-Shabaab and were wanted by police for their involvement in terror activities.

A Sh2 million bounty had been placed on their heads.

On Monday, police revealed that other two Kenyans are still at large within Somalia.

“Mwok was in one of the lead Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device VBIED that targeted the KDF camp. He was killed by the heavy artillery fired by the KDF and died instantly,” said an official aware of the probe.

Kungwa and Achayo who were among the Al Shabaab infantry suffered serious injuries and reliable sources have indicated that their Kenyan associates and family members are trying to sneak them into the country for medical care.

Mwok was born in Siaya County in 1981. He was born and raised a Christian but later converted to Islam.

When he was younger, his family moved to Nairobi. He was a player for the Mathare United Soccer Club prior to his conversion into Islam and recruitment into violent extremism.

He lived in Umoja Estate with his family until 2013 when he left for Somalia to join Al-Shabaab.

Once in Somalia, he joined Jaysh Ayman, a group of largely Kenyan Al-Shabaab fighters who plan and execute attacks against innocent Kenyans within the country.

Mwok owns a significant amount of properties within Umoja area in Nairobi, proceeds from which police have indicated has been financing terror activities targeting Kenya.

A source from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) confided Mwok has been influential in calling upon and facilitating Kenyan youths to join him in Al-Shabaab.

The financial facilitation enables him and other Al-Shabaab operatives to carry out gruesome attacks on innocent Kenyans and Kenyan security agencies.

Ramadhan is about 50 and was born in Ukunda, Kibundani area. He went to school in Bongwe Primary School after which he proceeded for religious studies.

In 2011 he is believed to have travelled to Somalia to join the terror group for four years.

Before going back to Somalia in 2013, Ramadhan used to conduct radical teachings at Musa and Sakina mosques in Mombasa.

Ramadhan and his close associates Abdifatah Abubakar Ahmed and Ahmed Iman Ali are the leading individuals in Al-Shabaab responsible for continued disappearance of Kenyan Youth who end up in the frontline of the Al Shabaab attacks on Kenyan interests and facilities. Ramadhan’s sphere of influence is mostly in Mombasa and the greater Coastal region while Ahmed Iman’s influence is largely in Majengo Nairobi where he hails from.

Security agencies have indicated that Ramadhan together with other injured combatants are likely to be sneaked in using the sea route as there is heightened security surveillance along the Kenya Somali border.

Source: Standard Digital