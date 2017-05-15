King Salman invites Somali President to AIU Summit

Mogadishu -(SPA), The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a message to President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo of the Federal Republic of Somalia, inviting him to attend Arab-Islamic-US summit to be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The message was handed over to the Somali President by Saudi Ambassador to Kenya, non-resident to Somalia Dr. Mohammed Abdul-Ghani Khayat during a meeting here yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Source: Riyadh Daily