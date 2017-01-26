Thursday, January 26, 2017
Wardheer News
  • Global News & Politics
  • News
  • Slideshow

Mexico president cancels U.S. visit after Trump wall comments

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday he had scrapped plans to meet Donald Trump next week after the U.S. president tweeted Mexico should cancel the meeting if it was not prepared to pay for his proposed border wall.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

“This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the work meeting planned for next Tuesday with the POTUS,” Pena Nieto said on Twitter, referring to Trump.

“Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach accords that favor both nations.”

Source: Reuters

RSS World News from Africa

RSS Aljazeera

RSS NY Times Africa News

RSS The Nation