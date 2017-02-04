Motives questioned as Somalis buried

BY ASANDA SOKANYILE



The funeral for three Somali shopkeepers, who were shot dead, takes place. Fearful family and friends called for protection from the police. Picture Ayanda Ndamane/Weekend Argus

Cape Town – Somali-owned shops in Site C, Khayelitsha, closed for business on Friday while the community buried another three shopkeepers.

The three, Mahad Salaad Ahmed, 22, Muhuyadin Geedi Ali, 27, and Abdul Sallim, 28, were shot dead on Thursday night, bringing the number of Somali shopkeeper deaths to 11 in the past month.

More than 100 family and friends attended the men’s joint funeral at an Athlone mosque.

They were killed within minutes of each other in the area. One was shot while closing his shop for the evening, and the other two while inside their shops. A fourth man survived an attempt on his life, and is recovering in hospital.

It is suspected the killings were retribution for the death of Alizwa Makhanda, 7. She was killed and two others injured in the crossfire when a Somalian shopkeeper fired shots during an alleged robbery. The shopkeeper is at large. His relative, Abdul Mohamed, believed the recent killings were planned. “Some of our brothers went to avenge the killings We are all targets, but we are not afraid because we all know we will die some day.”

Mohamed Hussein, a relative of Ali, said: “He is my third brother that was killed in less than a month. First it was Yusuf Hassan Ali then Isam Ali, and now Muhuyadin. I don’t know why they are killing us like this, and the police are not helping us.”

Another shopkeeper, Yusuf Salaad, told Weekend Argus they feel discriminated.

“We are not protected, we are feeling the pressure from all sides.” His wife Aisha has left home, fearing for her life. Men came to attack us last week We are in danger.”

The Save Somali Community organisation alleged Somalis were being targeted in townships. Alas Gure, a member of the organisation, said: “We feel like we are under attack. Our traders are now fearful to even step outside their shops. We are not sure what the motive is, but it is a big concern for us all.”

Police spokesperson André Traut confirmed the deaths: “Circumstances surrounding the the deaths of three Somali nationals are being investigated”.

Source: IOL