No sex for Kenyan men without voting cards, says Mombasa woman representative Mishi Mboko

By Patrick Beja



Mombasa Women Representative Mishi mboko

An MP has called on women in Opposition strongholds to withhold sex from men who have not registered as voters.

Mombasa woman representative Mishi Mboko yesterday urged women in the country to deny their spouses conjugal rights to force them to go for voter’s cards in readiness for the August 8 elections.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta showground at Mkomani in Mombasa where she issued cheques to women and youth self-help groups, Ms Mboko said sex was a powerful weapon to make reluctant men rush to register as voters in the exercise that began yesterday.

Mboko’s husband will however be spared of the conjugal boycott, the MP said, as he has already registered as a voter.

“Women, this is the strategy you should adopt. It is the best. Deny them sex until they show you their voter’s card,” she said.

Mboko said it had reached a point for women use sex to push their spouses into taking the countrywide voter registration seriously if the Opposition hoped to oust Jubilee from power in the forthcoming polls.

Mboko claimed the National Super Alliance (Nasa) stood the best chance to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto at the polls.

She said ongoing efforts to foster Opposition unity had shaken the Jubilee administration.

“Nasa is not going to disintegrate and it is the best alliance ever formed to beat Jubilee at its own game,” she said.

The MP said the Jubilee government was raising the political stature of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho through harassing him.

“They think they are weakening the Opposition at the Coast by harassing Governor Joho but they are only strengthening and popularising him,” Mboko argued.

On Friday, Joho and ODM MPs Abdulswamad Ali, Rashid Bedzimba and Suleiman Dori were briefly held at the Coast police headquarters leading to protests by Opposition leaders.

Sourc]e: Standard Digital