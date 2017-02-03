Pull out KDF from Somalia, focus more on Kenya’s security – Democratic Party

By JOSEPH WANGUI, Daily Nation

The Democratic Party wants the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) withdrawn from Somalia and deployed instead to conduct surveillance in this country.

In a statement to the Nation, Secretary-General Jacob Haji urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to recall the soldiers from the UN peace-keeping mission following recurrent attacks in northern Kenya by terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Mr Haji said the recent attack on a KDF camp in Kulbiyow, near the border between the two countries, on January 27 shocked many and has cast doubt among Kenyans on the soldiers’ capacity to accomplish their mission.

Military spokesman Lt-Col Paul Njuguna said at least nine soldiers died when their base was overrun by the militants.

“We are equally perturbed by that incident and would like the government to revisit the issue of the soldiers’ presence in Somalia.

“Kenyans are tired of reports of death as a result of insurgent attacks within the foreign land,” Mr Haji said.

He observed that the soldiers are not serving the intended mission and should return home to avoid further fatalities.

Also on Thursday, suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists raided an Administration Police camp in Mandera, stealing a police vehicle, voter registration equipment and three rifles.

No officer is reported to have been injured.

The terrorist group, an affiliate of jihadist group Al-Qaeda, has been behind attacks in Somalia and Kenya in a bid to oust the Somali government and impose a caliphate.

Source> Daily Nation