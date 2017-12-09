Radio ZAMI Interview President Abdi Mahmoud Omar

Translated and commented by Faisal Roble

On December 6, 2017, the president of the Somali Region (DDSI), Mr. Abdi Mahmoud Omar, was interviewed by the Addis Abba-based Radio ZAMI, 90.76 FM. Conducted in the Amharic language, the focus of the interview was to deep dive into the recent conflict between the Oromos and the Somalis. Following is a reproduction of the interview in English. At the end, I will have short remarks on the overarching issues that blanketed the interview – the Oromo and Somali conflict and the resultant massive displacement on both sides.

ZAMI: Why so many Oromos have been displaced from the Somali region?

President Abdi: To this, the President gave a long and contextual answer. He explained in detail the history of the Somalis and how they treat those who live in their regions. Somalis are known to be tolerant and magnanimous to their guests, the President said. In no time in history have Somalis mistreated their brethren Oromos or other Ethiopians,” he informed the interviewer. In Jigjiga, we had never known a history of dividing each other. Nor do we divide each other on ethnic basis in modern times.

As a matter of fact, of the 93 districts the DDSI administers, displacement of Oromo civilians occurred only in Jigjiga; Oromos are still living peacefully in “Qabridhahar, Godey, Dagahbuur… The displacement of Oromo civilians from Jigjiga was a spontaneous but unfortunate development that took place in an instinctive reaction to the massacre which some ill-intentioned Oromos committed in Awadey, where over 40 Somalis civilians were massacre in day light.

He continued to say that both sides have been negatively impacted by this recent and devastating conflict. This is the first time, he added, that such an Oromo-Somali conflict took place in urban settings. In the past, most conflicts used to take place in the rural areas, mainly as a result of disagreements over scarce resources. Somalis and Oromos live side by side, share culture, religion and blood, and therefore should not have such experience and this type conflicts.

But this time, the Awadey massacred and the actions of some mischievous elements who posted the dead bodies of the Somali victims on social media changed the calculus of the conflict. In a short period of time, the conflict expanded and was globalized quickly and fast. We are doing our level best to arrest the situation and make sure that such a thing does not occur in the future.

ZAMI: The border conflict has not been resolved. Who is responsible for this?

President Abdi: First of all, I like to stress that the agenda is to repatriate all those who have been displaced from any region be it Somali region or Oromo region, said the President. He continued to say that the federal government is taking the lead on this. “On our part, we will do everything possible within our power and ability to bring the displaced citizens back to their properties and to their homes. Most of those impacted have already peacefully returned and reclaimed their properties. Those coming soon will also be protected and helped reclaim their properties with no resistance. Our people respect the rule of law. We have placed our call and waved an olive branch to anyone who has been impacted to fully be repatriated. We are committed, he stressed, to help with our limited capacity, to see a complete and comprehensive repatriation effort take place.

Having said that, the President dived deep into the root cause of the problem; this conflict emanates from a 2004 plebiscite conducted in Oromo and Somali regions, he said. This was an effort carried out by the federal government for a lasting demarcation between the two brotherly nations. Interpreting the results of that plebiscite, he underlined, generated significant misunderstanding between Oromos and Somalis.

There are still contested border areas, although these areas and their fate have been addressed by a study and by the security council of the country. In some situations, the federal government arbiter disagreements; in other situations, the two traditional elders have reached some consensus on demarcation. All issues have been addressed, except about 9 districts that are in the hands of the federal government which await a lasting resolution.

I like to add, the President said, that current political environment that prevails at the federal level (the country in general) also impacts us Somalis. As far as we are concerned, we adhere to the rule of law and live and be governed by the tenants and principles of the federal constitution. We are deeply committed to the constitution.

ZAMI: The Oromo side and your side don’t talk. How true is this?

President Abdi: “I don’t think this that is the case,” the President said emphatically. We (Atto Girma and I) have good relationship and even as late as yesterday, we talked. We both lead our people. It is a must that we talk and work together. We need each other and we like to cooperate and collaborate. As matter of fact, they are our big brothers in development, President Abdi said. To elaborate this, the President went on to explain how the federal government paired those regions designated as the less developed with a mentor from the coalition of EPRDF. He said Somalis are mentored by the Oromo region, and as the mentee, we have tremendous respect for our brothers. Oromos work in my own office, the President underlined in an effort to show how Somali authorities are open to a brotherly coexistence.

ZAMI: Some say the conflict is based on contraband. What do you say about that?

President Abdi: There are contrabands that come in and out illegally. The Somali region has worked hard to mitigate any contraband in the region. For your information, the President said, there is no US dollars that is originated from Togwajaale, The recently capture contraband US dollars in the millions was money actually taken out of Ethiopian banks by corrupt businessmen who then turned around and tried to make such huge sums of money as remittance coming through Togwajale. Remittance monies, as far as we know, come in small amounts, but not in million dollars.

The so-called contraband money that was captured originated from Addis Ababa and was planned to reenter the country through Togwajale as fake remittance money. You see, he explained, corrupt businessman in Addis took foreign currency from Ethiopia banks and wanted to recycle it as fake remittance money Togwajale and the Somali region is being used as a cover. The dollar is actually originated from Addis Ababa.

I his conclusion of this far-reaching interview, the President of DDSI reemphasized how the Somali region respects and lives by the principles enshrined in the federal constitution which is the product of the long-struggle waged by the multinational struggles of the oppressed peoples of Ethiopia. He added that his administration would not accept the old order of ethnic inequality of the Dergue and beyond years. Towards his conclusion, he emphasized both his personal rights as well as his ethnic rights within the new order that is the order of the country. He finally said that those that deny the individual or the rights of the nations within the country will not come back to governing. Those days of small group ruling the country are passé.

Personal Remarks

Overall, the interview was good and the question posed were timely. However, it appears as if the interviewer was under the impression that only Oromos are displaced. To the contrary, more Somalis have been impacted, and more Somali civilians have been killed and displaced by the recent Somalo-Oromo conflicts. There are entire regions where Somalis have been completely ejected in the tens of thousands. The region known as Balbalyte valley, a region where Somalis and Ormos have lived together since Emperor Menelik invaded and conquered Oromos and Somalis alike, is cleaned off of Somalis.

Moreover, the city of Nagele where Somalis used to be the majority and are now barely 50% of the residents are under serious attack by the OPDO forces. A recent BBC reporter interviewed a Nagele resident who said that his community is on the verge of losing grounds. He continued to say Somalis are being wantonly attached by militia and OPDO soldiers. If help does not come soon, all of us may be forced to leave Nagele, he reported in a distraught voice.

Somalis and Oromos have been close allies in the struggle for freedom and democracy. They also share the Latin script which was developed by Somali scholars. But the 2004 plebiscite, which sought to settle lingering boundary issues, the results disproportionately favored Ormomo side. Of the 480 districts that were covered by the 2004 referendum, over 80% of the districts were given to the Oromos, annexing many Somali majority districts to Oromia. This happened because 1, at the time of the referendum, the Somali administration in Jigjiga was in a disarray, and 2, OPDO negatively used its EPRDF membership to sway the results of many districts in its favor. OPDO took advantage of its membership of the ruling EPRDF coalition. Most of the commanders of the federal troops are biased Oromos and are known to intimidate and harass Somalis. That intimidation and harassment is at a critical stage in Nagele. If the federal government ignores the problems of the Somalis that would certainly violates federslim.

There should be a lasting solution to the Somalo-Oromo conflict. But the solution should be just, unbiased, and fair, a value that is supposed to be central to the federal constitution.

Faisal Roble

Email: faisalroble19@gmail.com

