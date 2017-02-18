Robert Mugabe could contest election as corpse, says wife

Grace Mugabe tells supporters that Zimbabwe’s 92-year-old president should be on ballot even if he dies



Grace and Robert Mugabe arrive at party headquarters in Harare this week. Photograph: Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters

Zimbabwe’s 92-year-old president, Robert Mugabe, should run “as a corpse” in next year’s election if he dies before the vote, his wife has said.

Grace Mugabe accused some ruling Zanu-PF party officials of plotting to take over from her husband and said that if he dies supporters should put his name on the ballot to show their love for him.

“If God decides to take him, then we would rather field him as a corpse,” she told thousands of supporters at a rally in Buhera, eastern Zimbabwe. She spoke in the local Shona language.

The president, who will be 93 on Tuesday, has scaled back his public engagements, while his wife, who is 51, has become increasingly visible in politics.