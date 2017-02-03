Shock at Somali nationals killed in Khayelitsha

By Mariska Botha

Three Somali nationals have been shot and killed in separate attacks in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats on Thursday. All three were killed at around the same time and the motive is unknown.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old Somali man was gunned down in Site C, shortly before 22:00. His shuttered shop bears stark testimony to his death.

Further along the street, two other Somali nationals work in a shop. 33-year-old Anikow Zakaria has been in the country for five years and has worked in the area for 4 months.

“I always feel scared because I come here to (do) business… but I’m not safe because my life is always (in) danger. I don’t know what I’m gonna do, but I’m just fighting for the life.”

Running a small business on the pavement next to the shop, Mzwandile Madikane says most people get along well with the shopkeepers, but in recent months there has been a sense of danger.

“I stock here. The community, also they benefit because whatever they sell, it’s manageable. They can pay – but now if it becomes like this it becomes difficult.”

SAPS Lt. Col. Andre Traut says, “It is too early at this stage to determine what the motive is and the investigation continues. We are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Eleven Somalis have been killed since December; nine were attacked in Site C.

Source: SABC