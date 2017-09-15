Somali book fair offers respite from bombs

People browse through books during the third annual book fair in Mogadishu, Somalia September 14, 2017. Picture taken September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Long associated with pirates, famine and bombs, Somalia showed a different face to the world this week as it welcomed foreign writers for the first time to its annual book fair.

The event took place for the third time in the scarred seaside capital Mogadishu, but until now security was too precarious for overseas authors to take part.

Their participation is a sign that things are changing as government troops, backed by African Union peacekeepers, claw back territory from Islamist insurgents in the Horn of Africa country.

Still, there were 60 guards on duty on Friday outside the hotel where the book fair was taking place, as well as plainclothes security inside.

“In 2015, authors were afraid, but now security has improved,” said organizer Mohamed Diini. “But authors are not yet brave (enough) to write or present books on the chaos of the country.”

Somalia has been riven by civil war since 1991, when clan-based warlords overthrew a dictator and then turned on each other. Although the Islamist al Shabaab militia was pushed out of the capital in 2011, it continues to mount almost daily bomb attacks and assassinations.

That didn’t stop 31 authors, including a Rwandan, three Kenyans and a British doctoral student, from presenting their books, Diini said.