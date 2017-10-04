Somalia enacts new telecoms law

Somalia’s National Communications Act has finally passed into law, after it was signed at the start of the month by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, reports Horn Observer. The law aims to establish the legal, regulatory and institutional frameworks for the country’s thriving telecoms sector.

The legislation had been submitted by the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Technology in July, following consultations with various stakeholders, including regional states, telecoms operators and ISPs, and was approved by both houses of parliament in August.

The new law, which calls for the creation of a telecoms regulatory authority, aims to protect the rights of operators and consumers, tackle cybercrime and encourage more participation by private sectors in developing the telecoms market.

Source: .Telegeography.com