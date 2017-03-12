SOMALIA: MEDIA WORKER WOUNDED IN CAR BOMB BLAST IN CAPITAL

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A journalist says a technician with his television station has been wounded in a car bomb blast in Somalia’s capital.

Abdiaziz Ibrahim, a Somali journalist with London-based Universal TV, says technician Abdihamid Karzai was seriously injured when a bomb planted in his car exploded in a market in Mogadishu’s Hamarweyne district.

He says Karzai, who had been heading to work Sunday morning, is being treated at a local hospital.

Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein confirms the incident and says the authorities are investigating.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab frequently carries out deadly attacks here.

Somalia is often called one of the world’s most dangerous places for media workers.

