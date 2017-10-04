Somalia president visits Sudan for talks on bilateral issues

KHARTOUM, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Wednesday arrived in Sudan’s capital Khartoum for a two-day visit to discuss bilateral issues.

“This visit comes as affirmation of the deep and strong ties between Sudan and Somalia,” said Hamid Mumtaz, Sudan’s state minister for foreign affairs.

He further reiterated Sudan’s commitment to work for achieving peace and stability in Somalia.

The Somali president is expected to hold talks with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh.

The Somali president’s will also visit some Sudanese industrial and educational institutions.

The two sides are scheduled to sign joint agreements, and the two presidents will hold a joint press conference at the conclusion of the visit on Thursday.

President Mohamed was received upon arrival at Khartoum airport by president al-Bashir and senior government officials.

Source: Xinhua