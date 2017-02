WardheerNews (WDN)- The newly elected President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, named Hassan Ali Kheyre as his new prime minister. Mr. Kheyre was a former humanitarian worker for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and later joined Soma oil and gas as a country director.

President Farmajo announced the new prime minister on his twitter feed. The selection of the PM was much anticipated news.

