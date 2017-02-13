Somalia’s Puntland court sentences 7 Al-Shabaab militants to death

MOGADISHU, Somalia’s Puntland military court on Monday sentenced to death seven Al-Shabaab militants behind the killing of senior officials in Bosaso town of north Somalia.

Abdifitah Haji Adam, Chairperson of Puntland military court, said the court found the suspects guilty and given them death penalty.

“The seven Al-Shabaab members who were behind the killing and assassinations that happened here in Bososo including the killing of the director of Puntland State presidency and the General Attorney of the army, some of them carried out the crime while others assisted them to commit the crime, the court found them guilt and sentenced them to death,” Adam said.

Somalia’s Puntland State administration is fighting Al-Shabaab and pro-IS militants in Bari region north of Somalia. Human rights groups often condemn such death sentences.

Source: Xinhua