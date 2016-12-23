Somaliland pushing for reunion with Somalia after 25 years of division



Somaliland opposition leader Abdirahman Abdullahi and officials of his Wadani party during a meeting at Serena Hotel in Nairobi, on a possible reunion with Somalia, December 20, 2016.

Somaliland’s main opposition leader has hinted at a possible unification with Somalia ahead of next year’s elections.

Somaliland, which acquired independence in 1991 during the civil war that erupted after the collapse of Siyad Barre, still remains an autonomous region of Somalia, subject to the Somali Federal Government (SFG) in Mogadishu.

Attempts to seek recognition in the past 25 years have failed as most states and International communities have tended to respect “colonial borders”, laid down by European colonial powers in the 19th century.

Opposition leader Abdirahman Abdullahi has reached out to Somalia Prime Minister to ensure the merger of Somalia with Somaliland.

Somaliland voters are set to go for a General Election on March 27, 2017, just months after Somalia holds its presidential polls on December 28 this year.

Abdullahi also reached out to the United Kingdom (UK), Denmark, France, European Union (EU) and Germany through their representatives during a meeting held in Nairobi on Wednesday.

“We want the international community to help our country hold free and credible elections,” he said.