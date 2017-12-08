Somalis protest Trump’s Jerusalem move

MOGADISHU, Somalia- Thousands of Somalis took to the streets after Friday prayers in the capital Mogadishu to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

The protesters, young and old, raised anti-America slogans. “Down with America, down with Israel,” they chanted.

“Trump will not win this war against Muslims,” Mohamed Aadan Ismail, one of the protesters told Anadolu Agency.

The mosques during the Friday sermon called for peace in the world, especially Palestine.

The Somalian government in a statement said: “We call upon the United States to seriously consider the consequences of this decision in the Middle East and the world.”

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to the holy city

The controversial decision angered Muslims and a number of demonstrations were held all around the world.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem — now occupied by Israel — might eventually serve as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Source: AA