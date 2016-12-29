Stern Warning from the US and UK mission in Somalia on electoral fraud

WardheerNews (WDN)- The United State mission and the British Embassy in Somalia have issued stern warnings to its nationals in Somalia from electoral fraud.

On Wednesday, the U.S. mission in Somalia tweeted “US committed to a credible electoral process in Somalia ; grave instances of corruption by US citizens overseas are punishable under US law.”

The British Ambassador to Somalia Harriett Mathews replied to the tweet stating that “the UK Bribery Act applies to British Nationals partaking in the electoral process overseas.”

The discontent of the International Community on the maze of corruption in the electoral process has been brewing. It’s expected that other members of the International community to follow suit.

Many Somalis see this waning as a positive step on the right direction to contain the widespread corruption that has taken root in Somalia, particularly in the electoral process.

WardheerNews