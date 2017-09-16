Study reveals that genetic risk markers for thrombosis are rare in Somalia

Press Release

Somalis have lower frequencies for common genetic risk factors for thrombosis disease. A new study made this conclusion. The study, published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Thrombolysis was led by Dr. Abdimajid N. Osman, Associate Professor of Medical Genetics, at Linköping University in Sweden.

The study collected DNA samples from over 100 Somali individuals in Bosaso city in the north-eastern Puntland region of Somalia, and investigated known genetic risk factors for thrombosis, a disease caused by abnormal blood clotting in the vascular system, which in its most serious form causes millions of death around the world each year.

The study, available online and the first of its form performed in Somalia investigated several genetic risk markers known to be associated with thrombosis in other populations. Most of these markers were either non-existent, or they were less prevalent in the Somali population compared to all other populations including other Africans.

“Some of these genetic risk markers are predominantly prevalent in Caucasian populations and we were naturally not expecting to find them in higher frequencies in a Somali population. But we were surprised that one risk marker that is even common in most other African countries was almost entirely absent in Somalia”, says Dr. Osman.

Among other things this study found was that 58% of the Somali population carry blood group O, confirming an earlier result found in 1987 by the Somali Red Crescent Society and the Finnish Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service. Similar frequencies of blood group O are found in other African populations. Blood group O is more beneficial than A, B and AB blood groups in thrombosis risk.

Dr. Osman emphasizes, however, that thrombosis is a multifactorial disease with both genetic and lifestyle as well as environmental components. “Good genes” alone are not sufficient to prevent multifactorial diseases such as thrombosis and type 2 diabetes. Proper lifestyle with healthy food and regular physical activities are also important factors required for staying healthy. “Bad genes” increase the burden and proneness to disease but are more decisive to individuals with suboptimal lifestyle, says Dr. Osman.

Dr. Osman is planning more research on other genetic disorders in Somalia. “Somalis have an interesting genetic makeup, and in many aspects unique”, he says. “We are extremely homogenous sharing one ancient common ancestor and this homogeneity was probably preserved by our common language and customs making us genetically almost isolated from other ethnic populations”, he notices.

Read more: Prevalence of common hereditary risk factors for thrombophilia in Somalia