Switzerland wins landmark case that rules Muslim girls MUST swim with boys

SWITZERLAND has won a landmark court case, which has ruled Muslim parents must send their children to mixed swimming lessons.

By REBECCA PERRING



GETTY

The European Court of Human Rights said school bosses are justified in enforcing the “full school curriculum” and children’s “succesful integration” into society.

Although the court recognised religious freedoms were being interfered with, judges said there was no violation.

Switzerland last year reject citizenship requests from two Muslim girls for refusing to take part in swimming lessons with boys at school.