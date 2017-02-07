The coalition of the status quo

By Mohamoud Osman

The trios, Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud, Abdikarim Guleed and Farah Abdulkadir have common agenda, and will do their utmost effort to see through the return of Hassan Sheikh, by any means necessary.

Some of the tactics employed by these trios are:

Corruption to the bone. These men plan to steal the presidency of Somalia by bribing the members of the newly selected parliament. It is their most effective tool to win the political gains.

Political manipulation. Along the course of the transitional administration, this group has been trying to interfere the course of the evolving regional administrations; and disrupt if that process is not in line with their agenda. For that purpose, they ignited an armed conflict between the different tribes and entities, case in point Jubaland, which costed many lives and properties.

Imbezzlement. This cabal has looted millions of dollars from the public funds, and high jacked the international aides to corrupt the members of the new parliament and traditional leaders.

Political intimidation and assassination. They masterminded cruel acts of intimidation, and assassinations against the most prominent and enlighten members of the parliament; namely but not limited: H.E Admiral Haid (former commander of Somali navy), H.E Sada Ali Warsame (prominent performer, singer ).

Terrorism. They condone and cooperate with the most notorious terrorist elements in Somalia, the Al Shabaab. Every Somali knows that the python head terrorism is roaming around the country, perpetuating the most heinous crimes, but the tail and the eggs of the dread is in Villa Somalia. They use the terrorist groups as an extra hand to intimidate anyone who does not align with their political agenda.

