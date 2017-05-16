The Djibouti Data Center and Hurricane Electric expand internet connectivity in Africa

by: Bob Koigi

Hurricane Electric has strengthened its global network with new regional network connectivity in Africa by establishing a new point of presence at the Djibouti Data Center (DDC), bolstering its ongoing commitment to the economic development of the region through the provision of improved IP connectivity and global network access.

By joining the DDC ecosystem – including the Djibouti Internet Exchange (DjIX) – Hurricane Electric is leveraging new capabilities to provide higher performance and low latency Internet connectivity across many of the world’s fastest growing emerging markets.

With the launch of the company’s latest PoP in Djibouti, Hurricane Electric is further expanding access in east Africa to the company’s IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports.

“We are very excited about having Hurricane Electric join the DDC community, which is now a leading regional hub providing advanced services in Africa to our partners,” said Anthony Voscarides, Chief Executive Officer of the DDC. “The DDC and DjIX ecosystem is well placed in east Africa to attract major Internet service providers and positions the hosting DDC ecosystem as a major Internet hub in Africa for the ‘good of the Internet’ and the rapidly growing Internet communities across all of Africa.”

“We are delighted to partner with the DDC, which will further extend our global network reach into east Africa’s growing telecommunications market,” said, Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “Companies hosted at the DDC, can now utilize Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network and as a result, will be able to experience increased throughput, reduced latency and improved reliability. Additionally, companies at the DjIX will gain additional peering capacity”

In 2016, the DDC implemented the neutral, open, and independent Djibouti Internet Exchange, which gives global and regional telcos, mobile network operators, ISPs, content, and CDN network service providers greater control over their Internet traffic flow to better serve the populations in east Africa.

The DjIX leverages the core DDC ecosystem and its unique access to 11 international and regional fiber cable systems to provide a high speed, reliable and resilient IP exchange facility.

Source: African Business Communities