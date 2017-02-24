The First Faces Of Famine In Somalia

By Brett Tarver

Muhammad doesn’t say a word. The little boy barely moves in his father’s lap.

But his penetrating eyes burn with intensity from his gaunt face. His shirt droops as it hangs from his tiny shoulders. His arms protrude from his sleeves like two sticks.

The doctor at this World Vision mobile clinic in Puntland lifts Muhammad’s shirt for examination. I can see every bone in the boy’s sunken chest. Muhammad tries to shift in his father’s lap, now fidgety and restless, like any other five-year-old. But even this effort quickly tires him out. He settles back into stillness.

It’s as though Muhammad’s body knows not to burn calories, unless absolutely necessary for survival. Every bit of energy must be saved.

One among thousands

I’ve come to Somalia with World Vision, to meet children living on the brink of famine. The United Nations issued the warning last week. If the rains fail again, and if international aid is not taken, Somalia could see a repeat of the 2011 famine which killed more than 250,000 people.

Those whom I meet here tell me they already knew this was happening. Even the elders say it’s the worst drought they’ve ever seen.

