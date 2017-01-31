Trump’s visa ban also applies to dual citizens: report

BY BROOKE SEIPEL

Those who hold dual nationality in the seven countries banned from entering the U.S. by President Trump will also be barred from entering the country, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

The Journal said it got an advance look at a statement by the State Department that the refugee ban extends beyond just citizens of Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen, but also to people who may originally come from those countries but have a passport from another nation or dual nationality.

The newspaper offered the example of an Iraqi person entering the U.S. on a British passport would also be banned, though British citizens don’t normally require a visa to enter the country.

“Travelers who have nationality or dual nationality of one of these countries will not be permitted for 90 days to enter the United States or be issued an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa,” the statement said, according to the Journal.

“Those nationals or dual nationals holding valid immigrant or nonimmigrant visas will not be permitted to enter the United States during this period. Visa interviews will generally not be scheduled for nationals of these countries during this period.”

The dual-citizenship ban doesn’t apply to U.S. citizens who are also citizens of the seven nations singled out by Trump.

The full statement is expected to be released Saturday.

Source: The Hill